Stock up now! Amazon’s 200-count Solimo K-Cup variety pack hit a new low at $29 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is now offering its 200-count Solimo Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods Variety Pack for $29.13 shipped. Just in time to stock before the holiday get-togethers, this regularly up to $60 (or more) bundle is now at the lowest price we have ever tracked. You’re getting 100 Solimo dark roast pods alongside another 100-pack split between Colombian, dark, French roast brews, all of which are compatible with any brewer that can handle Keurig 2.0 K-Cup pods. This is a giant bundle of 100% Arabica coffee so you won’t have to worry about them over the holidays and likely well into the new year again. Head below for more details. 

For comparison’s sake, the 100 packs are currently selling for around  the same price at Amazon right now. So jump on today’s lead deal while you can. but if the larger bundles are overkill for you, just drop $10.50 on the 24-pack of Amazon Happy Belly Light Roast Coffee Pods and call it a day. 

And while we are on the subject, you’ll want to swing by this morning’s Bodum glass Pour Over Coffee Maker deal post now that it has returned to its Amazon all-time low of $20 Prime shipped. This attractive solution makes for a great gift this year and features a glass, stainless steel, and cork construction. You can get all of the details right here and hit up our home goods guide for more. 

More on the Solimo Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods:

100 Ct. Solimo Dark Roast Coffee Pods, French Roast, Compatible with Keurig 2.0 K-Cup Brewers Solimo French Roast coffee k-cup pods are dark roast coffee cups with a smooth finish. Our pods are made with 100% Arabica beans and are compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 k-cup brewers. Make your cup to order with Solimo coffee pods.

