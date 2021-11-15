Wali’s soundbar mounting bracket streamlines your home theater at $5.50 (Save 45%)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Soundbar Mounting Bracket for $5.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this bracket generally sells for $10. This equates to 45% off and comes within $1 or so of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re on the hunt for a way to streamline the look of your home theater, this mounting bracket could be just the thing. It attaches to your television using VESA screws and then lets you affix a soundbar above or below the screen. I have been personally using this bracket for several months now and can tell you first hand that installation was easy and that it has helped modernize the look of my office.

Another way to clean things up is by getting cables out of the way. Right now you can score this 100-pack of 12-inch cable ties at $4 Prime shipped. With this many cable ties at your disposal, you’ll be able to tackle all sorts of projects. I always have some of these around the house and routinely need to buy more given just how useful they are.

And since we’re on the topic of organization, now seems like a great time to mention this bamboo cable management box kit at $17.50 Prime shipped. It provides an easy way to hide a messy surge protector and also comes with a few other cable management accessories that are bound to come in handy. This deal is the lowest offer we’ve tracked, making now a great time to strike.

Wali Soundbar Mounting Bracket features:

Sound bar mount bracket fits most 23 to 65 inch TVs. VESA 75x75mm to 600x400mm.

Adjustable 3 angled positions with sound bar sitting above or below the TV. Fits most TV Wall mounts (fixed, tilt, full motion, articulating, interactive).

The brackets are constructed from black brushed high quality steel to hold sound bars up to 33lbs/15kg.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!