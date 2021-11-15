Hide a messy surge protector with this bamboo cable management box at $17.50 (Save 40%)

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Bamboo Cable Management Box Kit for $17.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s nearly $12 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. With all sorts of solutions to hide cables, many of us would agree that covering up cords is not very difficult at all. The same cannot be said for surge protectors and other bulky pieces of equipment. Thankfully, this cable management box is here to save the day with an interior that spans 15.9 by 5.9 by 4.7 inches. A bamboo exterior gives this unit a clean and modern appearance that is bound to dress up the look a messy surge protector. Buyers will also garner six reusable cable ties and six cable clips.

Put today’s savings to work when you also grab this 31.5-inch cord cover kit at $10 Prime shipped. It will allow you to tidily run a cord to the top or your desk and boasts a paintable design to help it blend in with the wall. You’ll get two 15.8-inch sections, which could allow you to tackle a couple of projects depending on your needs.

While you’re at it, why not also tidy up your nightstand with UGREEN’s Apple Watch Charging Dock at $7 Prime shipped? You’ll bag 30% in savings and garner a way to make your space look a whole lot cleaner. And don’t forget to drop by our smartphone accessories guide to find all sorts of notable markdowns.

Yecaye Bamboo Cable Management Box Kit features:

100% Natural Bamboo Made Design: The cable box is all made of natural bamboo, which is friendly to environment and matches your decor perfectly. Simply drop that jumble of cords into our pure bamboo power strip box to hide cables, then get an elegant and organized space that’s much easier on eyes and on mind.

Large Capacity to Fit Most Power Strips: Our cord box organizer (outer size: 16.7 x 6.7 x 5.3 inch, inner size: 15.9 x 5.9 x 4.7) can fit most power strips up to 13.4” long, and still have ample space for all the excess cords, adapters. No matter what type of cables, use the provided cable ties/holders to control them easily.

