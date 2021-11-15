UGREEN’s nightstand-ready Apple Watch Charging Dock now $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) is now offering its Apple Watch Desktop Charging Dock for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code UGREENSD765 at checkout. Regularly around $10 at Amazon, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also a particularly affordable way to bring Nightstand mode-ready charging to your setup. Compatible with all Apple Watch models, including Series 7, it features a 45-degree-angle adjustable design and an ABS body with a “delicate polish.” A non-slip mat along the bottom and rubber treatment elsewhere protect your devices and table top while the built-in, embedded cable management system keeps things neat and tidy. More details below.

At just $7, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for less, never mind from a budget-friendly brand we know and trust — much like the UGREEN charger found in today’s smartphone accessories roundup. If you’re in the market for a nightstand-ready solution for upcoming gift giving and the like, today’s lead deal is worth consideration.

Another great resource for Apple Watch related gifts is our master roundup of the best Apple Watch Series 7 bands for any style and budget. Keep in mind, most of the options on display here will support a wide variety of previous-generation models as well including particularly budget-friendly solutions and premium leather options.

More on the UGREEN Apple Watch Desktop Charging Dock:

Widely Compatible with All Apple Watch Series: UGREEN Watch Dock is compatible with iwatch series 7, series 6, series se, series 5, series 4, series 3, series 2, series 1 and perfectly cradles all sizes (38mm/40mm/42mm/44mm)

User-friendly design：Night stand mode with standard 45-degree angle design for the perfect angle of view and use. Sturdy ABS body, delicate polish, sleek-looking, it’s a great watch charging stand for desk, table, nightstand.

Easy and Convenience： Great convenience to place your apple watch. UGREEN iwatch holder helps you to manage your charging cable while it is charged at the perfect angle, which offers a clean desk for you.

