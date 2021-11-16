Amazon offers holiday slippers for the whole family up to 50% off from $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Dearfoam slippers for the whole family. A standout from this sale is the Men’s Papa Bear Slipper, Buffalo Plaid for $18.45 Prime shipped. Regularly these slippers are priced at $27 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. These slippers would be a really nice holiday gift and the warm sherpa interior is great for colder weather. The buffalo check exterior also adds a festive touch as well as the sherpa lettering that says “Papa Bear.” One of the best features about these slippers is that they can be machine washed and the outsole is rubber so they can be worn indoor or outdoor. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Sperry Pre-Black Friday Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off already-reduced styles as well as free shipping.

Dearfoam Papa Bean Slippers feature:

Shaft measures approximately not_applicable from arch

Buffalo check upper with cozy faux sherpa footbed and papa bear applique

Machine washable! Gentle machine wash Cold and air dry

Multi-density cushioned insole with memory foam

Indoor/outdoor outsole

Matching collection for the whole family!

