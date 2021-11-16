Sperry’s Pre-Black Friday Event offers extra 40% off sale styles + free shipping

Sperry is currently having its Pre-Black Friday Sale that’s offering 40% off already-reduced styles with code EARLYBIRD at checkout. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. If you’re still holiday shopping this is a great way to score deals on boots, boat shoes, slippers, sneakers, and more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Gold Cup Harpswell Penny Loafers that are currently marked down to $89 and originally sold for $165. These loafers are a classic piece that you can wear for years to come and pair nicely with jeans, khakis, shorts, and more. The slip-on design is also nice to head out the door in a breeze and they’re cushioned to promote all-day comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

