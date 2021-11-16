Banana Republic Factory Black Friday Sale is live! Save 60% off sitewide with deals from $10

The Banana Republic Factory Black Friday Sale is here with 60% off everything sitewide. This is a great way to get ahead of your holiday shopping with deals on outerwear, sweaters, jeans, t-shirts, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $150. The sleek design and longer silhouette gives this jacket a polished look and allows it to easily be dressed up or down. You can also choose from two versatile color options: black or grey. This is a great style for winter weather and the puffer material is highly-packable, making it a nice option to travel with. Find even more deals from Banana Republic Factory below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wool Blend Topcoat $100 (Orig. $250)
- Fleece Popover Hoodie $24 (Orig. $60)
- Arctic Fleece Mixed Media Jacket $36 (Orig. $90)
- Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket $60 (Orig. $150)
- Corduroy Puffer Vest $40 (Orig. $100)
Our top picks for women include:
- Cozy Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $36 (Orig. $90)
- Car Coat $72 (Orig. $180)
- Cozy Mock-Neck Sweatshirt $24 (Orig. $60)
- Ribbed Off-the-Shoulder Sweater Dress $40 (Orig. $100)
- Sherpa Shacket $48 (Orig. $120)
