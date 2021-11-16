Banana Republic Factory Black Friday Sale is live! Save 60% off sitewide with deals from $10

The Banana Republic Factory Black Friday Sale is here with 60% off everything sitewide. This is a great way to get ahead of your holiday shopping with deals on outerwear, sweaters, jeans, t-shirts, shoes, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $150. The sleek design and longer silhouette gives this jacket a polished look and allows it to easily be dressed up or down. You can also choose from two versatile color options: black or grey. This is a great style for winter weather and the puffer material is highly-packable, making it a nice option to travel with. Find even more deals from Banana Republic Factory below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!