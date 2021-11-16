Behringer’s UM2 USB Audio Interface hits doorbuster-worthy pricing at $19 (Reg. $45)

Sweetwater is now offering the Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB Audio Interface for Mac and PC at just $19 shipped. Regularly $45 these days on Amazon, this a giant doorbuster-worthy price drop and the lowest we have ever tracked. It has never dropped below $27 at Amazon and our previous mention was $32. While it might not be the newest option out there, if you’re looking for a quick and easy interface, it doesn’t cost more than a few lattes today. This interface features a combo XLR/TRS mic/line input as well as a second 1/4-inch jack for microphones, synthesizers, guitars, and more. The up to 48kHz recording resolution support is joined by top-mounted, and desktop-friendly gain and volume controls as well. Rated 4+ stars from Sweetwater customers. More details below.

When it comes to a simple audio interface that can support guitars and microphones with built-in phantom power and direct monitoring, it really doesn’t get any more affordable than this. Behringer has always been a well-known and inexpensive audio production brand you can trust, and it just got a whole lot more affordable. At $19 shipped, this deal is probably worth a shot anyway.

But if you would prefer to stick with a USB mic setup instead, you’ll want to browse through this morning’s Blue Microphone deals. You’ll find early Black Friday price drops on the Yeti Nano and Snowball models starting from $40 shipped at Amazon.

More on the Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB Audio Interface:

2×2 USB audio interface for recording microphones and instruments

Audiophile 48 kHz resolution for professional audio quality. Maximum sampling rate: 48 kHz

Compatible with popular recording software, including Avid pro tools, Ableton live, Steinberg Cubase, etc.

Streams 2 inputs / 2 outputs with ultra-low latency to your computer, supporting Mac OS X and Windows XP or higher

