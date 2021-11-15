PUMA takes extra 30% off sale items with deals from $10: Shoes, apparel, more

PUMA’s Holiday Starts Now Sale offers an extra 30% off already-reduced items when you apply promo code GIFTNOW at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on running shoes, casual sneakers, apparel, accessoires, and more from just $10. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Essentials Logo Pants that are currently marked down to $28 and originally sold for $45. These pants have an on-trend tapered look that’s flattering and you can choose from several color options. This style will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and pairs perfectly with t-shirts, sweatshirts, outerwear, and more. Find even more deals by heading below the jump and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

