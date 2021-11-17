Get the cookies going on Calphalon’s Countertop Safe Bakeware at $30 (Reg. up to $120)

Woot is now offering the 6-piece Calphalon Premier Countertop Safe Bakeware Set for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $150 and still fetching as much as $120 at Amazon, this set more typically sells in the $66 range and is now $8 under the Amazon all-time low for the best price we can find. A perfect option for upcoming holiday baking projects, this 6-piece set stands out from the pack with heat-resistant, non-slip silicone feet so you can spread out across the kitchen and home, effectively eliminating the need for trivets or pot holders. Dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 450 degrees, this set includes a large cookie sheet, the 9-inch round cake pan, 9- by 13-inch brownie pan, 5- by 10-inch loaf pan, an 8-inch square cake pan, and a 12-cup muffin pan for holiday cupcakes and the like. Rated 4+ stars at Target where it fetches $120. More details below. 

If the heat-resistant design isn’t all that exciting for you, check out the AmazonBasics 6-Piece Nonstick Oven Bakeware Baking Set for just $26 shipped. This one comes with much of the same pieces as today’s lead deal and will save you a few extra bucks, but considering how deep of a price drop we are looking at on the Calphalon set, I might consider dropping the extra $4 and going  with the higher-end bakeware. 

Speaking of cookware deals, we are now tracking huge Black Friday price drops on the internet-famous Always Pan and other kitchenware from Our Place. You’ll find loads of notable deals starting from $25, but act fast as colorways are already starting to sell out and these are the best prices of the year. 

More on the Calphalon Countertop Safe Bakeware Set:

  • Nonstick Bakeware that’s safe to place directly on countertops straight out of the oven
  • Heat-resistant, no-slip silicone feet protect countertops from surface damage and accidental burns while eliminating the need for trivets or pot holders
  • Bakeware heats evenly for consistent results
  • Dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

