elago’s new Google Nest Video Doorbell Mount stylishly blocks exposed holes and wiring

elago has added yet another aftermarket Google accessory to its vast catalog of gear. It comes in the form of the elago Google Nest Video Doorbell Mount – a product that aims to block exposed wiring and holes that could remain visible after doorbell installation. This is far from the only cover the company makes to solve this sort of problem, with other offerings made for thermostats and the like. There are five variants to pick from – all of which are identical in shape, but differ in color. Continue reading to learn more.

elago Google Nest Video Doorbell Mount is here to help your entrance look picture perfect

Made of durable ABS, the new elago Google Nest Video Doorbell Mount is built to last. While the exact measurements of this unit remain unclear, a look at marketing shots could suggest that this mount will add about an inch or so of coverage around a Google Nest Video Doorbell. In addition to the cover itself, buyers will also obtain an angle mount. This should come in handy when affixing the doorbell directly doesn’t offer an ideal viewing angle.

As mentioned earlier, there are five styles to pick from. elago touts that each color will perfectly match a corresponding Google Nest Video Doorbell. Marketing photos suggest a simple installation that takes five or six steps. A screwdriver appears to be the only tool required. Once the cover has been attached to your home, Google Nest Video Doorbell should be able to snap right into place.

Pricing and availability

The new elago Google Nest Video Doorbell Mount is now available for order and customers can choose from five colorways – Ash, Black, Ivy, Linen, and White. As mentioned earlier, elago’s offerings are touted as a “perfect color match” for the new Nest Doorbell. Outside of black and white colorways, all of the variants mirror Google’s official naming. No matter which style you like best, all of elago’s new covers can be ordered today for $13.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having used elago gear in the past, I have never found a reason to question the fit, quality, and value across any of its products. The brand has done a wonderful job making great aftermarket accessories and this looks to be yet another solid release. It’s great to see the company stick with competitive pricing as well – especially since others have a tendency to cash in on brand recognition.

