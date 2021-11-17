Garmin’s vívomove 3S and Style hybrid smartwatches are on sale from $150

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívomove 3s Hybrid Smartwatch for $149.99 shipped. For comparison, this model normally goes for $200 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This hybrid smartwatch delivers both an elegant and connected design. The hidden touchscreen allows you to interact with the watch without having to have a completely digital display. Plus, it showcases incoming calls, texts, and more on the hidden display. Pulse Ox, sleep, hydration, and other tracking metrics allow you to keep tabs on health stats while wearing the Garmin vívomove 3s as well. Keep reading for additional deals.

Also on sale is the Garmin vívomove Style for $199.99 shipped on Amazon. That’s down from its $230 or so normal going rate and comes within $5 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked there for this colorway. Stepping things up a bit, the vivomove Style has dual AMOLED color touchscreens that are “only visible when you need them.” On top of that, it has the same fitness tracking features as the vivomove 3s, though there’s the added ability to use Garmin Pay for contactless payments while shopping with the vívomove Style.

Don’t forget about the Apple health-enabled smart scale that’s on sale for $15 right now at Amazon. It has a built-in rechargeable battery that ensures you won’t have change go through single-use disposable alternative power solutions. We spotted this deal yesterday and it likely won’t last long, so be sure to check our previous coverage to find out if this smart scale is right for you.

Stay connected with smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar view and more (with a compatible smartphone)

Keeps track of your energy levels, Pulse Ox (this is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition), respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration and more

Connects with your compatible smartphone’s GPS to Track outdoor walk or run activities; Includes additional activity profiles such as yoga, strength, cardio and more

