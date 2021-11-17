Govee’s smart meat thermometer lineup falls as low as $9.50 (Up to 36% off)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $27.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $40, today’s deal shaves $12 off and comes within $4 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Take grilling and cooking in the kitchen to the next level with this Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer. It boasts a 230-foot range, includes four probes, and you can use the Govee Home app to receive alerts when temperatures reach a specified threshold. A magnetic back allows you to easily attach it to a wide variety of surfaces. Once you’ve completed a meal, you’ll be able to open the Govee Home app to check historic temperature data and charts to hone in your skills and learn what you can do better next time around. Continue reading to find more Govee meat thermometers priced as low as $9.50.

More Govee meat thermometers on sale:

Not only will the meat thermometers above come in handy when grilling, but also when baking. This is why it could make sense to pair today’s purchase with Calphalon’s 6-piece Bakeware Set at $30 shipped. Drop by our home goods guide to see what other kitchen-friendly markdowns we’ve spotted.

Govee 4-Probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer features:

Fast and Precise: Our bluetooth meat thermometer records food temperatures accurately within 1.8°F/1°C in 1 second with a total working range of 32°F-302°F. Four 304 food grade stainless steel probes allow you to monitor multiple food temperatures.

Effortless Monitoring: After using our digital meat thermometer, you can remotely check your meat temperature on the Govee Home app within a 230ft/70m Bluetooth range. Save yourself the effort of opening your grill/smoker to avoid excess heat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!