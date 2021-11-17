Grab a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with UWB precision finding at a new low of $88

Woot is now offering Prime members a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $87.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $11 in savings off the package as well as a new all-time low at $1 below our previous mention. Apple’s recent item finders arrive with tight-knit integration into the rest of the ecosystem thanks to the U1 chip, which delivers a series of unparalleled features.

Most notably, there’s the precision finding experience that makes hunting down each AirTag a breeze thanks to the interactive AR interface. Perfect for keeping tabs on keys, a backpack, luggage, or really anything else might misplace, there’s also a replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $29. The value won’t be as good as the lead deal, but you’ll be making out for a lower price tag. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Clip one of your new AirTags onto the keychain in style by picking up elago’s new iPod shuffle-inspired case while it’s on sale for $11. Delivering a unique design that’s sure to be a hit with Apple fans, this will not only protect your item finder and keep it secured to a pair of keys, but will also let you show off some old school iPod vibes.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

