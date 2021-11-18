Wrap your AirTags in Raptic’s machined aluminum case at a new low of $16 this holiday

The official Raptic Amazon storefront is now offering its Link AirTag Case with carabiner for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the 20% on-page coupon to redeem the discount. Regularly $20, like it fetches direct, this is 20% of the going rate, the first notable price drop we have tracked, and the best we can find. Now joining the ongoing 20% price drop on the brand’s metal 3-digit combination lock AirTag case, Raptic has released some of the more robust and unique options out there for Apple’s item trackers. The Link case features a machined aluminum exterior with a soft silicone interior and a raised rubber scratch protection lip. The detachable and included carabiner makes it easy to clip to your EDC (or just about anything else) and this makes for a unique add-on gift for any AirTag user or recipient on your list this year. More details below.

But if the machined aluminum isn’t impressive for you, save even more and grab this 2-pack of basic polycarbonate covers for under $7 Prime shipped instead. They include simple key ring clips and come in at a fraction of the price.

We are also still tracking a new all-time low on elago’s new iPod shuffle-inspired W7 AirTag Case. Now down at $11 Prime shipped, this one, much like the rest of the elago AirTag gear, is more of a conversation starter while providing some extra silicone protection and a built-in key ring at the same time. Just be sure to check out the rest of our elago AirTag accessory coverage for several more of the brands quirky and gift-worthy solutions right here.

More on the Raptic Link AirTag Case:

Compact & Protective: Slim and sleek, Raptic Link AirTags case is a light and durable AirTag case with a minimalist design.

Tough & Durable: Machined aluminum exterior and a soft silicone rubber interior holds your AirTag firmly in place.

Convenient Carabiner: A detachable carabiner allows for you to quickly hook your AirTag onto your keys, bags, pet collars or any other valuables.

