Raptic put a 3-digit combination lock on its latest cast zinc Link AirTag case

Today we are taking a look at the new Link & Lock – a unique combination lock AirTag case from Raptic. We just took a look at the brand’s new iPhone 13 case lineup, but the Raptic Link & Lock has certainly caught our eye. As one of the only combination lock AirTag cases out there, we thought it would be a good idea to take a closer look at what the Apple item tracker accessory has to offer. Head below for more details.

Raptic Link & Lock – a combination lock AirTag case

The main draw for the Raptic Link & Lock is in its ability to secure your item tracker within a combination lock.

Your AirTag sits inside a simple “snap-into-place” design with a soft rubber interior to avoid damaging it. The cast zinc body of the AirTag holder also features a solid design with an integrated carabiner and combination lock to securely affix it to just about anything:

Raptic Link + Lock takes AirTag tracking to a higher level of security with a built-in combination lock. Simply snap your AirTag into Link + Lock and secure it to your items with the integrated carabiner, then lock it in place.

When the 3-digit combination lock is secured, the AirTag cannot be removed, according to Raptic:

Easily hook your AirTag up to recover items that occasionally need help finding their way back to you with the sturdy and stylish Link + Lock from Raptic Strong.

The Raptic Link & Lock combination lock AirTag case is available now on Amazon for $40 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While that price tag might not be an easy one to swallow for some folks, Raptic has, at the very least, attempted something that stands out from the sea of flat silicone covers and keychains. Reports suggest there’s some good heft and weight on this theft deterrent AirTag case. Anyone interested in snatching it is likely going to need some extended time with your gear to either get the AirTag out or break the entire Link & Lock frame, as opposed to a typical carabiner clip that can be removed quite easily. You’ll just have to pay a little more to get that kind of security.

