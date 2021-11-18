ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $199 (Save $50) for Black Friday, more from $60

The ecobee Black Friday deals are going live ahead of the big day next week and headlined by the ecobee HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped at Amazon. Live through the end of the month, You’re looking at $50 in savings from the usual $249 price tag to match our previous mention as well as the best price of the year.

Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Not to mention it was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more from $60.

Just like the lead deal, you’ll have through the end of the month to lock-in these ecobee Black Friday deals. Though you might not want to wait too long, as we’re expecting stock shortages to begin put listings out of stock come Thanksgiving week. So you might as well lock-in these holiday offers now to beat the rush.

Other ecobee HomeKit Black Friday deals:

If you’re looking for other ways to expand your smart home, this morning also saw a collection of Google’s Nest products get in on the Black Friday savings. With prices starting at $25, you’re looking at nearly the brand’s entire stable of smart speakers, displays, cameras, and more with up to 50% in savings attached.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

