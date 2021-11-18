Energizer sale takes up to 58% off: 1000-lumen Headlamp/Flashlight $14.50, more from $9

-
AmazonToolsEnergizer
58% off From $9

Amazon is offering the Energizer 1000-lumen Rechargeable Hybrid LED Headlamp/Flashlight for $14.59 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $35, today’s deal slashes $20 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a powerful flashlight, this unique offering may fit the bill and also functions as a headlamp. It casts 400 lumens of light on the high setting, and 1000 when in turbo mode. Not only does it ship with two single-use CR123 batteries, you’ll also get a rechargeable 18650 battery that allows you to refuel this light with an included USB cable. An IPX4 water- and impact-resistance rating aims to keep this light up and running even when conditions are tough. Continue reading to find more Energizer lighting gear priced as low as $9.

More Energizer markdowns:

And if you’re in need of some smart indoor lighting, be sure to check out the offer we spotted recently on Philips Hue’s new dimmable 1,100-lumen Bluetooth bulb at $13 Prime shipped. Drop by our dedicated smart home and tool guides to find even more markdowns like these.

Energizer Rechargeable Headlamp/Flashlight features:

  • One (1) Energizer High Lumen Hybrid LED Headlamp with two (2) CR123 batteries
  • Can be powered by rechargeable lithium ion batteries or CR123 batteries
  • Convenient rechargeable light for handheld and hands-free use for work tasks

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Energizer

About the Author

Panasonic eneloop rechargeable battery bundle drops to ...
Score three Greenworks electric 40V outdoor tools for $...
Jackery’s popular Explorer 500 power station is now $...
Save $200 on the SWFT VOLT e-bike with 32-mile range in...
Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter hits $400 (Save 33%...
Elevation Lab’s all-in-one iPhone and Apple Watch...
PowerA’s Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox with ...
Score Xbox Series S right now with a Microsoft headset ...
Show More Comments