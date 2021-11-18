Energizer sale takes up to 58% off: 1000-lumen Headlamp/Flashlight $14.50, more from $9

Amazon is offering the Energizer 1000-lumen Rechargeable Hybrid LED Headlamp/Flashlight for $14.59 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $35, today’s deal slashes $20 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a powerful flashlight, this unique offering may fit the bill and also functions as a headlamp. It casts 400 lumens of light on the high setting, and 1000 when in turbo mode. Not only does it ship with two single-use CR123 batteries, you’ll also get a rechargeable 18650 battery that allows you to refuel this light with an included USB cable. An IPX4 water- and impact-resistance rating aims to keep this light up and running even when conditions are tough. Continue reading to find more Energizer lighting gear priced as low as $9.

More Energizer markdowns:

And if you’re in need of some smart indoor lighting, be sure to check out the offer we spotted recently on Philips Hue’s new dimmable 1,100-lumen Bluetooth bulb at $13 Prime shipped. Drop by our dedicated smart home and tool guides to find even more markdowns like these.

Energizer Rechargeable Headlamp/Flashlight features:

One (1) Energizer High Lumen Hybrid LED Headlamp with two (2) CR123 batteries

Can be powered by rechargeable lithium ion batteries or CR123 batteries

Convenient rechargeable light for handheld and hands-free use for work tasks

