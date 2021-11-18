Energizer sale takes up to 58% off: 1000-lumen Headlamp/Flashlight $14.50, more from $9

Amazon is offering the Energizer 1000-lumen Rechargeable Hybrid LED Headlamp/Flashlight for $14.59 Prime shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $35, today’s deal slashes $20 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a powerful flashlight, this unique offering may fit the bill and also functions as a headlamp. It casts 400 lumens of light on the high setting, and 1000 when in turbo mode. Not only does it ship with two single-use CR123 batteries, you’ll also get a rechargeable 18650 battery that allows you to refuel this light with an included USB cable. An IPX4 water- and impact-resistance rating aims to keep this light up and running even when conditions are tough. Continue reading to find more Energizer lighting gear priced as low as $9.
More Energizer markdowns:
- Two 100-lumen LED Headlamps: $9 (Reg. $16)
- Two 260-lumen LED Headlamps: $12 (Reg. $19)
- 500-lumen Weatheready 360 LED Lantern: $15 (Reg. $20)
- 550-lumen LED Flashlight: $18.50 (Reg. $24)
- 325-lumen Hard Case LED Headlamp/Flashlight: $18 (Reg. $22)
- View all…
And if you’re in need of some smart indoor lighting, be sure to check out the offer we spotted recently on Philips Hue’s new dimmable 1,100-lumen Bluetooth bulb at $13 Prime shipped. Drop by our dedicated smart home and tool guides to find even more markdowns like these.
Energizer Rechargeable Headlamp/Flashlight features:
- One (1) Energizer High Lumen Hybrid LED Headlamp with two (2) CR123 batteries
- Can be powered by rechargeable lithium ion batteries or CR123 batteries
- Convenient rechargeable light for handheld and hands-free use for work tasks
