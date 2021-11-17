Philips Hue’s new dimmable 1,100-lumen Bluetooth smart bulb is down to $13

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue White A19 Medium Lumen Smart Bulb for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $15, you’re looking at only the second discount on this new release since launching earlier in the fall. Ready to integrate with the wider Philips Hue setup out of the box or work on its own, this smart bulb packs both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity. That yields everything from HomeKit support to Alexa and Assistant integration. The real shining feature of the new release is its increased 1,100-lumen brightness, which now is the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Head below for more.

At just $12, there really aren’t too many alternatives that I’d recommend otherwise. Whether you’re just getting started in the Hue ecosystem or want to expect your existing setup, there’s really no beating the reliability offered by the brand. Not to mention, the brighter output. Though for $2 less you could just opt for this Sengled Smart Bulb and call it a day.

Though if ditching the HomeKit support isn’t going to be a huge loss to your workflow, those in the Alexa and Assistant ecosystem will want to check in on all of these ongoing TP-Link Kasa discounts. Delivering everything from light bulbs and smart plugs to multicolor light strips and in-wall switches, you’re looking at some of the best prices to date from $10.

Philips Hue White A19 Medium Lumen Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with 2700 color temperature. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

