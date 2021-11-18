This off-season sale brings Sun Joe’s 40V 16-inch electric mower to its lowest price in years at $150

Snow Joe is offering its Sun Joe 40V 16-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower (iON16LM) for $149.99 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate at Amazon and our last mention of $200, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, though we haven’t seen it at this price since back in 2016. While most have packed up their lawn care gear, it’s never a bad time to score an off-season discount before spring rolls around. Sun Joe’s mower packs a 16-inch cutting width and brushless motor so it’ll last the long haul with you. This Sun Joe mower features a 40V battery system that means you won’t have to worry about dragging an extension cord behind you, and also negates the need for gas or oil when mowing. Head below for additional details.

If you don’t mind dragging an extension cord behind while mowing, then consider picking up the Greenworks 10A 16-inch Corded Electric Mower on Amazon. It’s available on Amazon for $133.50, which saves a few bucks extra when compared to today’s lead deal. You’ll find that it offers a similar 16-inch cutting width as Sun Joe, just with the caveat that you’ll have to keep a long extension cord on hand.

For a more timely electric yard tool, did you see Greenworks’ new 20-inch electric snow blower is on sale right now? Currently down to $163, you’d normally pay $200 for this and you’ll find that this will be indispensable during snowy days this winter. Of course, it’s fully electric and doesn’t require any gas or oil to run, though you will need an extension cord plugged in for it to function.

More on the Sun Joe Lawn Mower:

MOW POWER TO YA! Ditch the gas, oil, noxious fumes, pull-cords, and extension cords and meet the newest addition to the iON tool series – the Sun Joe® iON16LM cordless lawn mower! Powered by the same rechargeable 40 V iONMAX battery system, the iON16LM utilizes the most advanced lithium-ion technology with zero carbon emissions for cleaner air. This cordless dynamo is also engineered with a powerful brushless motor for increased battery efficiency, optimal motor performance and extended motor life (up to 2000 hours!) to keep your iON mowing strong season after season.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!