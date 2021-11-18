SwellPro’s waterproof Spry Plus drone with 4K sensor falls to new low at $879, more

Wellbots is offering the SwellPro Spry Plus Waterproof Drone for $879.30 shipped. Down from its $987 normal going rate, it’s on sale for $888 direct right now as part of a pre-Black Friday promotion and today’s deal beats our last mention by $9. This unique drone features a reinforced body and a new user-replaceable GPS module, which is more accurate, faster, and stronger than previous generations. The camera sensor is capable of recording 4K30 video and capturing 12MP photos, as well, making it great to permanently commemorate holiday memories with family. It’s also waterproof, meaning that you don’t have to worry about it getting set while flying near the ocean or lakes. If you’re in the market for a high-end drone, this could be the perfect choice. Keep reading for additional deals.

More drone deals at Wellbots:

Those trying to capture holiday memories with the family this year might find drone might not be the perfect choice, though it does offer a view that’s unobtainable otherwise. However, they say the best camera is the one that’s always with you, and Google’s Pixel 6 has a fantastic sensor to keep in your pocket at all times. On top of that, it’s on sale for $499 right now, which is a $100 discount from its normal going rate, making now a great time to invest.

SwellPro Spry Plus Waterproof Drone features:

Introducing the new Spry Plus Waterproof Drone New GPS for 50% more accuracy Reinforced body Faster and more responsive The Spry drone is engineered to be waterproof and buoyant. Purpose-built for action in the harsh marine environment with specially coated motors and corrosion resistant materials throughout. Land and take off from the water with total peace of mind. First-ever Waterproof Remote Controller – Relax and enjoy total freedom while filming

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!