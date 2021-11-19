Amazfit’s always-on Bip S smartwatch dives to $37, more from $30 (Up to 47% off)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch for $37 shipped. Typically priced at $70, today’s offer shaves 47% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. This lightweight smartwatch features 40-day battery life despite being able to track daily activity and power an always-on display. The screen measures 1.28 inches, making it comparable to many others. Once paired with a smartphone, users will be able to receive text, email, an other notifications on their wrist. Other notable features include 10 sport tracking modes, built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor, and more. Continuer reading to find other Amazfit fitness trackers priced as low as $30.

More Amazfit smartwatches

And if you are more intrigued by Amazon’s new Halo View Fitness Tracker, earlier today we spotted a pre-order discount. Shoppers can snag their own for $50 shipped. Drop by our fitness tracker guide to find even more deals.

Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.
  • 10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.
  • Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

