Amazon’s new Halo View Fitness Tracker sees first pre-order discount to $50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering the very first discount on its new Halo View Fitness Tracker. Dropping to $49.99 shipped in three styles as a pre-order, this upcoming release is slated to launch on December 8 with a retail price of $80. Having just been revealed back in September, this is your very first chance to lock-in any kind of savings and a notable 38% discount at that, too. As only Amazon’s second entry into the world of fitness trackers, its new Halo View arrives with an AMOLED display alongside 7-day battery life. On the actual tracking side of its feature set, you’ll find the usual measurements like sleep and heart rate joined by the ability to check blood oxygen levels, body measurements, and various other health and wellness stats. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Halo Band Fitness Tracker marked down to $54.99. Down from $100, this 45% discount is delivering a new all-time low at well below our previous offers. This alternative arrived as Amazon’s first in-house fitness band and packs a screen-free experience with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and body composition measurements.

Those after something a bit more premium can currently lock-in the first promotion on the new Withings ScanWatch, too. With a bundled $50 gift card, this is likely as good as it will get for the latest and great from Withings this holiday season. That’s of course alongside all of the other markdowns in our fitness tracker guide, too.

Halo View fitness tracker featues:

Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner. Your Halo View (and your Halo membership) will be there with you every step of the way. Halo measures the quality and quantity of your sleep to provide a nightly Sleep score, personalized insights, and suggestions to help you sleep better.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!