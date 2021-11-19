Black Friday blenders from $30: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville Bluicer, more up to $100 off

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlack Friday 2021NutriBullet
$100 off From $30

We are now tracking up to $100 in savings on Black Friday blender deals starting from $30. Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Bed Bath and Beyond. Regularly $140, and currently selling for $135 at Target, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This marks only the third time we have seen it down this low since 2020 on Amazon. Alongside the 1200-watt motor base, you’re also getting a 64-ounce blender cup with lid, a tamper, 24- and 32-ounce cups, a pair of to-go lids, and the easy-twist extractor blade. This model essentially doubles as a juice/nutrient extractor alongside the blender function making it ideal for “smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters, and beyond.” Three precision speed settings are complemented by a manual pulse function for that personal touch on your next concoction. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below and Black Friday blender deals below.

More Black Friday blender deals:

In case you missed early this morning, Vitamix — one of the premiere, professional-grade home blender brands — launched its Black Friday sale with huge deals on a broad spectrum of high-quality machines. With up seven years of warranty protection in tow, now’s a great time to score a Vitamix blender that could provide a decade or more or ice crushing power and silky smooth mixing at up to $125 off

More on the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender:

  • NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.
  • Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.
  • Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Black Friday 2021 NutriBullet

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Vitamix Black Friday sale starts now at up to $125 off:...
Early Black Friday Brita deals from $24.50: Pitchers, f...
Amazon’s 1500W Space Heater hits all-time low at ...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 11-inch iPad Pro $149 off, Google ...
Amazon tablets hit all-time lows from $35 for Black Fri...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Apple: AirPods Pro $159, ...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Headphones: all-new Bose,...
Best of Black Friday 2021 – Smart Home: Nest, Nanolea...
Show More Comments