Black Friday blenders from $30: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville Bluicer, more up to $100 off

We are now tracking up to $100 in savings on Black Friday blender deals starting from $30. Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Bed Bath and Beyond. Regularly $140, and currently selling for $135 at Target, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This marks only the third time we have seen it down this low since 2020 on Amazon. Alongside the 1200-watt motor base, you’re also getting a 64-ounce blender cup with lid, a tamper, 24- and 32-ounce cups, a pair of to-go lids, and the easy-twist extractor blade. This model essentially doubles as a juice/nutrient extractor alongside the blender function making it ideal for “smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters, and beyond.” Three precision speed settings are complemented by a manual pulse function for that personal touch on your next concoction. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below and Black Friday blender deals below.

More Black Friday blender deals:

In case you missed early this morning, Vitamix — one of the premiere, professional-grade home blender brands — launched its Black Friday sale with huge deals on a broad spectrum of high-quality machines. With up seven years of warranty protection in tow, now’s a great time to score a Vitamix blender that could provide a decade or more or ice crushing power and silky smooth mixing at up to $125 off.

More on the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender:

NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.

Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book

