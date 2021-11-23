Black Friday blenders from $15: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville, more up to $100 off [Update]

We are now tracking up to $100 in savings on Black Friday blender deals starting from $15. Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Bed Bath and Beyond. Regularly $140, and currently selling for $135 at Target, this is 25% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This marks only the third time we have seen it down this low since 2020 on Amazon. Alongside the 1200-watt motor base, you’re also getting a 64-ounce blender cup with lid, a tamper, 24- and 32-ounce cups, a pair of to-go lids, and the easy-twist extractor blade. This model essentially doubles as a juice/nutrient extractor alongside the blender function making it ideal for “smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters, and beyond.” Three precision speed settings are complemented by a manual pulse function for that personal touch on your next concoction. Rated 4+ stars at Target. More details below and Black Friday blender deals below.
More Black Friday blender deals:
- Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender $15 (Reg. up to $43)
- Magic Bullet 11-piece Blender $30 (Reg. $40) Amazon
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System $100 (Reg. $200) Best Buy
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender with Auto-iQ $69 (Reg. $110) Amazon
- Ninja Pro Plus Blender DUO $120 (Reg. $140+) Best Buy
- Breville BJB61 3X Bluicer Blender/Juicer $240 (Reg. $300) Amazon
- Breville BJB81 3X Bluicer Pro $320 (Reg. $400) Amazon
- GE 5-Speed Blender $79 (Reg. $120) Amazon
- Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $290 (Reg. $350) Amazon
- Plus more Vitamix models up to $125 off Vitamix
- And even more…
In case you missed early this morning, Vitamix — one of the premiere, professional-grade home blender brands — launched its Black Friday sale with huge deals on a broad spectrum of high-quality machines. With up seven years of warranty protection in tow, now’s a great time to score a Vitamix blender that could provide a decade or more or ice crushing power and silky smooth mixing at up to $125 off.
More on the NutriBullet 1200-Watt Combo Blender:
- NutriBullet blender combo will take your nutrition extraction to the next level with the versatility of both a multi-serving pitcher and a single serve cup.
- Three precision speeds, A pulse function and the extract program offer full control at the Press of a button. 1200 watts of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.
- Includes: (1) 1200W motor base, (1) 64 oz blender with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, (1) 32 oz cup, (1) 24 oz cup, (2) to-go lids, (1) easy-twist Extractor blade, and recipe book
