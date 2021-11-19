Vitamix Black Friday sale starts now at up to $125 off: Pro 750, Ascent series, more from $290

The 2021 Vitamix Black Friday sale is launching now. Vitamix — one of the best professional-grade home blender brands — is launching a wide-ranging sitewide sale for Black Friday. You’re looking at up to $125 in savings across a broad spectrum of its high-end blenders, most of which are shipping with five- and seven-year warranties attached. These are some of the best prices of the year and easily one of the largest selections of price drops we have seen from the brand since this time last year. If you’re in the market for a blender that can handle just about anything that won’t just break and die on you in a year or two, you’ll want to check these deals out while you can. Head below for more details on the Vitamix Black Friday sale.

Vitamix Black Friday sale

The Vitamix Black Friday sale will run from today through December 31. While it will have another sale launching on November 24, 2021, it appears as though those offers will be limited to the Vitamix ONE, the certified reconditioned Venturist V1200, and some additional accessories. In the meantime, you’ll find all of the now (or soon to be momentarily) live Vitamix Black Friday deals below.

Legacy Series Blenders $50 off:

Ascent Series Blenders $50 to $75 off :

Plus more Vitamix Black Friday deals:

More on the Vitamix A2300 Family Pack:

Equipped with Variable Speed Control and Pulse, the A2300 lets you easily adjust the texture of every dish. Built-in wireless connectivity will allow Ascent Series blenders to evolve with the latest innovations for years to come. Your Ascent Series blender will recognize the containers and automatically adjust blend settings for their smaller size. The containers, lids, and blade base are all dishwasher-safe. Containers are made of BPA-free Eastman Tritan.

