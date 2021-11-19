Score 12 popular multipurpose microfiber cleaning cloths at $17.50 Prime shipped (37% off)

Solid USA (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 12-pack of its 12- by 24-inch Multipurpose Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $17.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While the list price at Amazon reflects $35, our research shows $28 to be a more accurate number for comparison. Even so, today’s offer shaves over $10 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Easily clean a wide variety of surfaces and products with this batch of ultra-absorbent microfiber cloths. Each dual-sided towel can absorb up to “10x its weight in liquid.” These will not leave lint, streaks, or scratches behind and can be used across paint, stainless steel, glass, clear coats, and the list goes on. Every cloth is thick and plush with measurements that span 16 by 24 inches.

Step down to a 6-pack of Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths to reduce spending. Going this route will cost $13 Prime shipped, but you’ll only get half as many towels. Plus, in photos these do not look nearly as thick as the cloths offered in the deal above. That being said, they do wield Amazon branding – which could give some folks a bit of additional confidence.

While we’re on the topic of cleanliness, be sure to also check out Amazon’s Smart Soap Dispenser at $38 shipped. If you’re unfamiliar with this product, you may be wondering what makes it “smart.” The answer is Alexa routine support, LED lights that help you know you’ve washed long enough, and more.

Solid Multipurpose Microfiber Cleaning Cloths features:

The Ultimate Cleaning Tool – Lint-free, streak-free cleaning & polishing with a non-abrasive design that won’t scratch surfaces, paints, stainless steel, glass or clear coats. Whether you’re indoors cleaning your kitchen and bath, or outdoors washing and detailing your car, this powerhouse cloth can tackle the toughest of grease, dirt, dust, & spills!

Absorbs 10x its Weight in Liquid – Constructed with ultra absorbent 80/20 microfiber fabric blend, it’s 5x thicker than the leading competitor. It picks up water and unsightly spills in one quick swipe!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!