Amazon’s non-contact Smart Soap Dispenser hits all-time low for Black Friday: $38 (Reg. $55)

Amazon is now offering its Smart Soap Dispenser for $37.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is only third price drop we have tracked since release and a brand new all-time low at 31% off the going rate. Designed to be a particularly hygienic option for the whole family with no-contact, hands-free operation, it has rechargeable batteries that last as long as 3-months at a time. A series of on-board LED light timers help to encourage kids and adults alike to follow the CDC-recommended 20-seconds of hand washing while compatibility with Echo smart gear allows users to “create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.” Learn even more about the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser in our launch coverage and head below for additional details.

If you’re not sold on Amazon’s model above at the all-time low, consider this Nozama Automatic Soap Dispenser. It sells for under $28 Prime shipped and features a similar, albeit less intelligent design. But if you don’t want the Alexa integration here, this is a notable option with a nice stainless steel approach and a more affordable price tag.

Amazon has rock-bottom Black Friday deals now live on its entire Fire HD tablet lineup with deals staring from just $35 and you can browse through everything right here. Just be sure to check out the offers now hitting on its popular Echo smart home gear and the eero mesh Wi-Fi all-time lows we just spotted from $77 while you’re at it.

More on the Amazon Smart Alexa Soap Dispenser:

Make handwashing count – The automatic dispenser’s 20-second timer lights up as you lather, guiding you to wash for the CDC-recommended minimum amount of time.

Add speakers – Use with a compatible Echo device to create an Alexa Routine and have your Echo automatically play songs, jokes, and more when you wash.

Variable dispensing – Control how much soap you get by changing how far under the nozzle you place your hand.

Power up – A single charge keeps the battery going for up to 3 months.

Easy to clean – You can rinse the splash-resistant dispenser in the sink.

