OnePlus 9 Pro sees $270 discount to new low of $799, OnePlus 9 at $600

As we see all of the other holiday-worthy discounts go live, OnePlus is launching the best prices of the year across its lineup of Android smartphones. Leading the way is the OnePlus 9 Pro at $799 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Amazon. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at the best price to date at $1 under our early Black Friday mention earlier in the month and a total of $270 in overall savings. OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s latest flagship handset with a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to power the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1080p display. Its 5-sensor camera array is supported by Hasselblad’s fine-tuning and there’s also 65W Warp Charge functionality, too. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those pre-Black Friday savings are also rolling over to the new OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone, dropping to $599.99 at Amazon. You’re looking at $131 in savings from the usual price and a discount that’s $50 below previous discounts. This more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone isn’t quite as flagship-caliber as the lead deal, but still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

If you’d prefer to go with one of the latest handsets from Samsung, both of its new foldables are currently on sale and marked down to Amazon lows. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now $300 off, while its more compact brethren is down at $850.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

