Apple’s official MagSafe accessories on sale: iPhone 13 cases, Find My Wallet, more from $32

Amazon is now kicking off a sale across Apple’s official lineup of MagSafe cases, chargers, and other accessories. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst a selection of official add-ons, our top pick are the new Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case for $49.99. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at only the second discount since launching last month, a new all-time low, and the first time on sale at Amazon in the first place. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more from $32.

Other notable iPhone 13 MagSafe cases:

Alongside all of the iPhone 13 cases, Amazon is also discounting Apple’s MagSafe Charger to $31.99. Down from $39, you’re looking at the best price from the retailer since September at $7 off the going rate. Delivering 15W of magnetic power support, Apple’s official Magsafe Charger arrives as a must-have accessory to pair with your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

And last up today, Amazon is now offering the new Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My for $47.99. Down from $59, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount and a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention from other retailers. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

