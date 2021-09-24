Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stands, mounts, more

iPhone 13 orders are finally arriving! And while you’re getting everything all configured, it’s time to prepare your setup with all of the best MagSafe chargers ranging from nightstand-friendly offerings to power banks and car mounts. All of the major brands are making the cut, like Apple, Anker, Nomad, Satechi, and more. You’ll find all of our recommendations for the best MagSafe chargers to pair with your iPhone 13 down below.

Best MagSafe charger for iPhone 13

Apple first introduced MagSafe last year with the iPhone 12, and is now bringing back the unique charging spec for its latest handsets. Delivering up to 15W of power, you’ll find everything from more simplistic chargers to 3-in-1 stands, power banks, and more.

If you haven’t already scored a case for your new iPhone 13, make sure to go check out our list of top recommendations. With everything from top brands like Nomad, OtterBox, Spigen, Caseology, and more, you’ll find all of the best options for every handset in Apple’s stable. But for now, it’s on to the best MagSafe chargers to outfit your iPhone 13.

MagSafe chargers are a must for iPhone 13

First up is the most simplistic of the MagSafe accessories, the standard charger. Apple itself makes the most compelling of all the options, delivering the usual first-party build quality with 15W charging speeds. Though for anyone who doesn’t want to pay the more premium price tag, there are plenty of other options from brands like Anker, AUKEY, and more.

Anker MagSafe PowerWave Lite: $20

Satechi USB-C Magnetic Charger: $30

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger: $40

RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger: $25

Stand and mounts keep things in place

For all of MagSafe’s perks, the convenience of being able to dock your handset and then remove it from the charger with one hand has been lost, thanks to its magnetic grip. There are quite a few different accessories that seek to remedy the situation by pairing your existing MagSafe charger with a stand or mount. Nomad happens to enter as our favorite, with two different offerings available.

First up is the simple yet stylish Nomad MagSafe Mount, which delivers a stainless steel build designed to keep one of Apple’s chargers in place on your nightstand. Its $100 price tag certainly makes this one of the more premium options on the market, though we found that for those wiling to pay, it was worth the cash in our hands-on review.

There’s also the MagSafe Mount Stand from Nomad, which delivers an upright design that’s every bit as novel as the horizontal counterpart. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, and a nice way to bring Apple’s official charger to the desktop, especially at the $60 price point.

Other brands deliver similar experiences, too:

Apple MagSafe Duo: $129

Satechi MagSafe Mount: $25

OtterBox Folding MagSafe Stand: $40

Native Union MagSafe Rise Dock: $50

elago Silicone MagSafe Mounts from $12

Multi-charger stands work with iPhone 13 and more

As for stands that ditch Apple’s official charger to deliver their own takes on MagSafe, plenty of brands have launched their own models over the past year. And lately in the build-up to the iPhone 13 going live, plenty of new MagSafe stands have arrived, too. Ranging from single charger offerings to 2-in-1 and even 3-in-1 solutions that look to power your entire Apple kit, our favorite has to be the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger.

Entering with support for 15W output to your iPhone 12 or 13, it can handle refueling an Apple Watch on top of AirPods with its sleek stainless steel design. A favorite around these parts at 9to5, many of us have found this to be a go-to, even with a $150 price tag.

Though there are also plenty of alternatives out there, of which you’ll find some of our favorite down below.

Satechi 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand: $60

Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Stand: $100

Anker 2-in-1 PowerWave MagSafe Stand: $38

Power banks deliver MagSafe charging away from home

As for ways to entirely be untethered from the wall but still taking advantage of MagSafe, there are plenty of power banks out there imbued with the magnetic wireless charging standard. Apple’s take on the form factor launched earlier this summer, receiving quite a bit of criticism for its design and overall value for the $99 price tag. So if going the first-party route doesn’t interest you, there’s plenty of value to be had elsewhere.

Anker MagSafe Power Bank: $55

mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini: $50

Belkin Boost MagSafe Power Bank: $60

Spigen ArcHybird MagSafe Power Bank: $55

Take MagSafe on the road with a car mount

The last notable category of MagSafe accessories for iPhone 13 to definitely keep on your radar is car mounts. Ranging from more simplistic offerings that just keep your handset in-view to road-ready chargers and more, there are quite a few notable brands that have entered into the space. Here are three of our favorites:

Belkin MagSafe Air Vent Car Mount: $40

Anker PowerWave MagSafe Car Mount: $36

ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount: $35

