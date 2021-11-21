DJI’s all-new FPV Drone now $300 off at best price with bundled goggles

Adorama currently offers all-new DJI FPV Drone Combo for $999 shipped. Also available at Amazon, but you won’t get some of the extra accessories that Adorama includes. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $300 off while marking only the second discount yet at $200 under our previous mention. You can also save $300 on additional bundles with the drone, too. As one of the latest additions to the DJI stable, the FPV Drone delivers a more unique take that focuses more on getting action shots instead of your typical aerial photography. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Other specs that make the DJI FPV Drone a compelling offering include the 4K60 video capture and a series of flight modes that give you varying degrees of control over speed and the like. You’re also getting a pair of the second-generation FPV goggles which pair with the drone for real time footage that can let you monitor the drone at up to 10 Kilometers away.

If you’re more of a novice flier and want to earn your wings on something more affordable, the DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo at $599 is a notable alternative. You won’t be getting the more unique and novel FPV features noted above, but will be able to take full advantage of a 4K camera backed by a 3-axis gimbal, 31-minute flighttime, and more.

DJI FPV Drone Combo features:

Fly through the sky in ways that seem impossible. We never lost our passion for flying, and with DJI FPV, those passions have turned imagination into reality. With this immersive and intuitive aerial platform, get ready to go into the beyond.

