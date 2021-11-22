Add 8,000-lumens to your yard or patio with four outdoor solar LED lights at $29.50 (New low)

GLS-US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of BAXIA Solar-powered Outdoor 2,000-lumen LED Lights for $29.74 shipped. Down from its $40 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re planning any family gatherings over the holidays, then having a well-lit yard and patio is key to enjoying time outside at night. Each light outputs 2,000-lumens of brightness to easily illuminate large areas once the sun goes down. Around six to eight hours of brightness during the day will let the light run for between eight to 12 hours at night, thanks to the built-in motion sensor so it only turns on when needed. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not a fan of using screws to mount things to your home, be sure to grab some Scotch-Mount Outdoor Double-Sided Mounting Tape. Rated for up to 15-pounds of weight, this will make mounting your new lights super simple and requires no drilling. Coming in at under $5 on Amazon, this is a no-brainer purchase, though it will take a while to come in. However, for $10, you can pick up a roll of Gorilla Heavy Duty Double Sided Mounting Tape which is set to arrive later this week.

While spending time outdoors, consider gazing into the night sky like never before. Earlier today, we found a sale on several Celestron telescopes and other sightseeing products on sale. Our favorite product there is the Astromaster Newtonian telescope, while it’s down to $175.50 from its normal up to $260 going rate.

More on the BAXIA Solar Outdoor LED Lights:

At night/darkness, when motion detected in range of 125°and distance of 10-16ft,the motion light will light up automatically, and last for about 30s

Brighter 100 LED Lights equipped, the solar light for outdoor is much brighter and perfectly meets both your security and lighting requirements.

Exposure to sunlight and charged at daytime for 6-8 hours, the sensor light can work for 8-12 hours. Wireless and easy to be installed.

