Celestron’s Astromaster Newtonian telescope falls to $175.50, more from $42

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Celestron telescopes, binoculars, accessories, and more from $42 shipped. Our favorite is the Astromaster 114EQ Newtonian Telescope priced at $175.49. For comparison, over the past year this telescope has gone for between $240 and $260 at Amazon, with today’s deal marking the 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Celestron’s Newtonian telescope uses refraction technology to deliver the ability to see the night sky like never before. The 114mm optic primary mirror is fully-coated and there are two slow-motion control knobs that make precision adjustments to view both sky- and land-based objects. Head below for more.

More Celestron deals:

Given the fact that both a telescope and smartphone adapter are on sale today, why not pick up a new phone to use to capture these pictures? Just today we found Sony’s latest Xperia 1 III Android smartphone on sale, which drops the device down to $1,198 from its normal $1,298 going rate. With a 120Hz 4K display, the Xperia 1 III packs a triple 12MP camera array on its rear for capturing high-quality images of the sky, as well as family this holiday season.

More about the Celestron Astromaster 114EQ Newtonian Telescope:

Powerful reflector telescope: The Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ Newtonian telescope is a powerful and user-friendly reflector telescope. It features fully-coated glass optics, a sturdy and lightweight frame, 2 eyepieces, a StarPointer red dot finderscope and an adjustable tripod.

High-quality 114mm optics: The heart of the system is a fully-coated 114mm primary mirror. The AstroMaster mount features 2 slow-motion control knobs that allow you to make precision adjustments to view celestial and terrestrial objects.

Quick setup & lightweight frame: This telescope for adults and kids to be used together features a lightweight frame and a manual German Equatorial mount for smooth and accurate pointing. Setup is quick and easy, with no tools required.

