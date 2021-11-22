Sony’s new Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone sees first discount at $100 off, more

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 III 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,198 shipped. Normally fetching $1,298, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier this fall with $100 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Delivering the latest smartphone from Sony, the Xperia 1 III packs professional-grade features like a 120Hz 4K display. Though the flagship specs don’t end there, as you’ll also find a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1TB with its microSD card slot. A triple-sensor 12 MP camera array lands on the back of the Xperia 1 III, which Sony leans into with a dedicated hardware shutter button and a telephoto sensor that can shift between 70 and 105mm focal lengths. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Also seeing a $100 discount today, Amazon has the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 II 128GB Android Smartphone for $848. That’s down from the usual $948 price tag and matching our previous mention from earlier in the fall. Delivering a similar focus on photography, the Xperia 5 II arrives with a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display, triple camera array, and Snapdragon 865. Not to mention, there’s actually still a headphone port this time around, too.

If you’d prefer to go with one of the latest handsets from Samsung, both of its new foldables are currently on sale and marked down to Amazon lows. The flagship Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now $300 off, while its more compact brethren is down at $850.

Sony Xperia 1 III Android Smartphone features:

Experience breathtaking speed in in your creative, entertainment or gaming with 5G capability from the World’s first 120Hz immersive 6.5” 21:9 4K HDR OLED display to the triple camera and four focal lengths which features Real-time autofocus even when shooting extended telephoto or up to 20fps continuous image capture.

