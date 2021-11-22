D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 range extender ensures you have whole-home wireless coverage for $80

Amazon is offering the D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender for $79.99 shipped. Down from $115, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If your Wi-Fi 6 router doesn’t fully cover your home, then adding a range extender is a great way to expand it. D-Link’s range extender plugs into a wall outlet and connects to your home’s existing Wi-Fi network to expand it with up to 1,201Mb/s of bandwidth. On top of that, there’s a Gigabit Ethernet port on the bottom for you to connect wired networking devices as well, should that be a requirement for your setup. Keep reading for more information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, TP-Link’s 802.11ac range extender gets the job done for a much lower cost. Coming in at under $20 on Amazon, you’ll find slower networking speeds overall, but still the same basic functionality. If you don’t have Gigabit internet at home, then Wi-Fi 6 might be overkill for your setup.

However, for whole-home coverage out of the box, eero is a great choice. Black Friday has come early to Amazon’s own Wi-Fi router with multiple eero options available as low as $77. You’ll find both Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac as well as Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax models on sale right now, giving you an option to fit any networking setup.

More on the D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender:

Expands WiFi 6 coverage for all your security cameras, smart doorbells, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, game consoles, and more

D-Link WiFi Mesh and Smart Connect keep your devices connected to the strongest signal as you move throughout your home

Next-Gen AX1800 Dual-Band Speeds with 4-streams and up to 574 Mbps (2.4GHz) plus 1201 Mbps (5GHz)

Add WiFi connectivity to a wired device by connecting to the Gigabit Ethernet port

