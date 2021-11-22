D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 range extender ensures you have whole-home wireless coverage for $80

-
AmazonNetworkingD-Link
New low $80

Amazon is offering the D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender for $79.99 shipped. Down from $115, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If your Wi-Fi 6 router doesn’t fully cover your home, then adding a range extender is a great way to expand it. D-Link’s range extender plugs into a wall outlet and connects to your home’s existing Wi-Fi network to expand it with up to 1,201Mb/s of bandwidth. On top of that, there’s a Gigabit Ethernet port on the bottom for you to connect wired networking devices as well, should that be a requirement for your setup. Keep reading for more information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, TP-Link’s 802.11ac range extender gets the job done for a much lower cost. Coming in at under $20 on Amazon, you’ll find slower networking speeds overall, but still the same basic functionality. If you don’t have Gigabit internet at home, then Wi-Fi 6 might be overkill for your setup.

However, for whole-home coverage out of the box, eero is a great choice. Black Friday has come early to Amazon’s own Wi-Fi router with multiple eero options available as low as $77. You’ll find both Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac as well as Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax models on sale right now, giving you an option to fit any networking setup.

  • Expands WiFi 6 coverage for all your security cameras, smart doorbells, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, game consoles, and more
  • D-Link WiFi Mesh and Smart Connect keep your devices connected to the strongest signal as you move throughout your home
  • Next-Gen AX1800 Dual-Band Speeds with 4-streams and up to 574 Mbps (2.4GHz) plus 1201 Mbps (5GHz)
  • Add WiFi connectivity to a wired device by connecting to the Gigabit Ethernet port

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Networking

D-Link

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

TP-Link Archer GX90 Wi-Fi 6 Router review: a gaming-foc...
TP-Link’s Deco X90 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system sports 6.6...
eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems join in on the Black Friday s...
Kasa’s all-new Outdoor Smart Plug has built-in di...
ARRIS’ DOCSIS 3.1 modem with 2.5GbE nears all-tim...
TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart home...
Govee’s Wi-Fi space heater helps warm smaller rooms f...
Gift a mini My Arcade this Christmas from $20: Street F...
Show More Comments