eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems join in on the Black Friday savings from $77

Now that Amazon’s Black Friday 2021 savings are now live, we’re seeing a series of discounts across its lineup of eero mesh Wi-Fi routers. You’ll score free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the eero Pro 6 2-Router System at $299. Down from $399, you’re looking at only the second notable discount at $100 off while also marking a new all-time low at $19 under our previous mention. Delivering up to 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the latest eero Pro 6 mesh system arrives with three nodes for blanketing your home in reliable connectivity. Alongside supporting up to 75 devices, there’s also 4.2Gb/s of overall throughput and five Gigabit Ethernet ports throughout. Not to mention Alexa integration and a built-in Zigbee hub for pairing smart home devices right to the network. Head below for more.

eero Wi-Fi system deals:

Amazon eero Pro 6 features:

Introducing the fastest eero ever – the eero Pro 6 system covers up to 6,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to a gigabit. Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home. Supports 75+ devices – eero Pro 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

