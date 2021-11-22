Lutron HomeKit dimmer switches and lighting kits now up to 25% off starting at $30

Amazon is now taking up to 25% off a selection of Lutron smart home lighting accessories headlined by the Aurora Smart Bulb HomeKit Dimmer at $29.95. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer is only the second discount of the year and matching our previous mention from September for the all-time low. Lutron Aurora delivers a unique smart home upgrade for bringing typical light switches into your connected setup. Pairing over Zigbee, the battery-powered knob talks with your Philips Hue accessories among other devices to provide dimming features to the rest of your smart gear. It’s a great way to help convert family members or roommates who aren’t yet as sold on using an app or voice commands to control the lights, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go all-in on the Lutron Caseta ecosystem, today’s Amazon sale also has you covered with some starter kits. Most notably is the Dimmer Switch Set at $79.95, which is down from the usual $100 price tag to match our previous mention. You can also step up to the deluxe version of the starter kit at $131.90, which is a savings of 20% from the $165 price tag.

Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem is one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting, with either starter kit giving you everything needed to get started out of the box. Centered around the required bridge, you’re also getting one or two in-wall dimmer light switches which can also be controlled by the Pico remote. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package.

Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer features:

The Aurora smart bulb dimmer keeps Philips Hue and other Zigbee-certified smart bulbs in the “always ready” mode by locking a toggle light switch in the “on/up” position. That way, no one can ever accidentally turn the switch—and your smart bulb functionality—off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!