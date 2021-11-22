Rare discount drops NVIDIA Shield TV Stick down to $129 for Black Friday

Amazon is now offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $129 shipped. While you’d normally pay $150, today’s offer delivers quite a rare discount of any kind on the streaming media player as today’s offer beats the previous mention from back in August by $1 to mark the second-best price of the year. NVIDIA’s Shield Stick delivers a 4K HDR experience that’s centered around Android TV and a compact dongle that plugs right into the television. You’ll be able to enjoy staples like Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, as well as all the usual streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review, and then head below the jump for more.

Get in the Android TV game for less by opting for the TiVo Stream 4K at $30 instead. This offering isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal in terms of performance, but will still deliver 4K HDR playback of popular streaming services alongside much of the same Google Assistant features.

Though if you’re looking to go with an in-house option from Google instead, the brand’s most recent streaming media player is also seeing a Black Friday discount. As part of this ongoing sale, you can score the Chromecast with Google TV for $40, delivering the best price to date and a notable chance to try out the home theater upgrade.

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick features:

Watch your favorite content with this NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player. The NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor ensures fast performance, and Gigabit Ethernet and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity help minimize buffering and maximize stream quality. This NVIDIA SHIELD TV 4K streaming media player includes an advanced remote that lets you search for and play content using voice commands.

