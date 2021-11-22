Oakley’s Black Friday Deals offer up to 50% off best-selling sunglasses, snow goggles, more

Oakley’s Cyber Week Deals are live with up to 50% off sitewide including sunglasses, apparel, snow goggles, prescription lens, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Holbrook Matte Black Sunglasses that’s currently marked down to $135 and originally sold for $193. They’re available in 25 color options and feature logos on the lens as well as the frame. Both men and women can wear this style and the prizm lens helps you to see clearly. This durable style is great for sports and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The frame is flattering on an array of face shapes and would make a great holiday gift idea. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

