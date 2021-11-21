Nike’s Black Friday Sale debuts up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase

The Nike Black Friday Sale starts today! During the sale you can score up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off select styles when you apply promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout. This is a perfect time to stock up on best-selling running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s React Infinity Run FlyKnit Shoes that are currently marked down to $122 and originally were priced at $160. These shoes are highly breathable and flexible to promote a natural stride. If you’re looking for a holiday gift idea, this style would be a fantastic idea. The outsole also has unique grooves for added traction and it’s great for indoor or outdoor runs. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire Nike Black Friday sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Another notable deal from the Nike Black Friday Sale is the Air Max SC Sneakers for women. These shoes are great for everyday wear and available in seven color options as well. The cushioned insole promotes comfort and it has a mesh design that adds breathability. This style is currently marked down to $57 and originally sold for $75.

Our top picks for women include:

