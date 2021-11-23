Apple’s $10 or less Thanksgiving week movie sale has Christmas flicks, new releases, more

Thanksgiving week has arrived and now Apple is rolling out a massive assortment of discounts across a variety of movies courtesy of iTunes. Ranging from Christmas movies to get you in the spirit right after Thanksgiving dinner to recent releases on sale for the first time and more at $10 or less, there’s also the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches Thanksgiving week movie sale

Headlining this Thanksgiving week movie sale at iTunes, Apple is kicking things off by discounting a selection of Christmas and winter holiday movies to $10 or less. There’s plenty of ways to expand your digital collection without paying full price including classics, flicks that may or may not be Christmas movies (I’m looking at you Nightmare Before Christmas), and more.

New releases go on sale, too

If you’re not quite feeling ready to dive into the winter festivities quite yet, Apple also has you covered with some discounts on recently-released movies. These markdowns drop prices to $10 each on many new flicks to just hit screens this year and are down to the best prices yet.

And to wrap up this Thanksgiving week iTunes movie sale, Apple is rolling out a collection of discounts on various movies that are celebrating notable anniversaries this year. Be it 10 years since originally releasing or 45, the following flicks are marked down to $5 each.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Wild Indian. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released thriller starring Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, and Kate Bosworth.

