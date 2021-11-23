Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 50% off best-selling styles + 30% off sitewide

Cole Haan’s Early Black Friday Sale offers 50% off select styles and 30% off everything else. Inside this sale you can find deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, slippers, sandals, and much more. Cole Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Wagner Grand Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $170 and originally were priced at $300. These boots are available in three color options and the waterproof design is great for fall and winter weather. This style is cushioned for added comfort and the outsole is rigid to help give you traction. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? The Nike Black Friday Sale is live with up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!