Motorola launches up to $600 off Android smartphone sale: razr 5G, G100, more from $180

Motorola is now getting in on the Black Friday 2021 savings with the launch of its new sale today that’s taking up to $600 off its latest selection of unlocked Android smartphones. With free shipping across the board, you’ll find Amazon matching several of the discounts, too. Our top pick is the Motorola razr 5G 256GB at $799.99 in several styles. Down from the usual up to $1,400 going rate, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time at the full $600 off.

Harking back to those old school flip phones from the mid-2000s, the second-generation razr smartphone arrives with much the same folding design centered around a 6.2-inch OLED display. That’s alongside 5G connectivity as well as 256GB of onboard storage and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Compared to Samsung’s latest, you’re also getting a larger secondary screen on the outside, as well as a notably larger 48MP camera sensor at a much lower price. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, but then head below for more.

Dive into the full Motorola sale for some of the other discounts that didn’t make our top picks right here. Then take a trip over to our Android guide for a look at all of the other notable hardware discounts that are live to kick off the month. Not to mention, all of the best app and game deals up for the taking right here.

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging.

