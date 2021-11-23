Samsung’s latest Pro Plus and EVO Select microSD cards fall to Amazon lows from $23

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Samsung’s newest microSD cards headlined by the 256GB Pro Plus at $39.99 shipped. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking at over $15 in savings, a new all-time low at $9 under our previous mention, and only the second discount since launching last month. The 128GB version is also on sale for $22.99, down from $35. Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental splashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too. Head below for more.

Continuing the savings, Amazon is also discounting Samsung’s just-released lineup of EVO Select microSD cards. Leading the way is the 256GB model at $24.99. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching last month with $15 in savings attached.

Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras like the new DJI Action 2 to your Nintendo Switch and more, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording.

If you don’t need the improved read and write speeds offered by either of the new offerings, going with one of Samsung’s EVO Select microSD cards lets you save extra cash. The 512GB model sits at $54.99 right now from Amazon, which delivers 100MB/s speeds compared to the 160MB/s you’ll find above. That’s down from in order to match the all-time low at Amazon set once before.

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Card features:

Your new go-to card + adapter combo, the Micro SD PRO Plus + Adapter makes capturing seamless 4K video on compatible phones or drones a breeze. Plus, the expanded storage provides you the freedom to play more high-performance and intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. It’s all the extra space you need from a brand you can count on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!