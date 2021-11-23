Swiss+Tech multi-tools from $3.50: 12-in-1 EDC, 5-in-1 BodyGuard, more up to 63% off

Amazon is offering the Swiss+Tech 12-in-1 EDC Multi-Tool for $3.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at closer to $5, today’s offer shaves 30% off and beats the lowest offer we have tracked. One of the difficulties that surround multi-tools is finding a comfortable way to keep one by your side. Thankfully this standout solution can sleekly slide into a pocket and some wallets. It boasts five hex wrench sizes, Philips and flathead screwdriver tips, two rulers, and even a smartphone stand. This offering is made of stainless steel and features a stone-washed finish. Continue reading to find more Swiss+Tech discounts that are up to 63% off.

More Swiss+Tech deals:

If none of the multi-tools are quite what you had in mind, perhaps the Victorinox 6-in-1 Jetsetter USB-C Multi-Tool will be a better fit. This tech-focused solution sets itself apart with a 16GB flash drive that can be accessed using a USB-A or Type-C port. It’s down to $45.50, which is among the best pricing we’ve tracked.

Swiss+Tech 12-in-1 EDC Multi-Tool features:

  • Used as an every day carry item to be used anytime and anywhere
  • A stainless steel Every Day Carry card tool with a stone-washed finish
  • Includes phone stand and two rulers
  • Has five different hex wrench sizes to easily loosen or tighten nuts and bolts
  • Has a Phillip’s and flat head driver tip to easily loosen or tighten fasteners

