Victorinox’s 6-in-1 Jetsetter USB-C Multi-Tool wields a 16GB flash drive at $45.50 (Reg. $54)

Amazon is offering the Victorinox 6-in-1 Jetsetter @Work USB-C Multi-Tool for $45.50 shipped. For comparison, today’s offer shaves more than $8 off the going rate found at retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If traditional multi-tools aren’t usually your thing, this tech-focused offering from Victorinox could be a better fit. Not only does it function as a blade, screwdriver, scissors, and a bottle opener, but also a 16GB USB flash drive. Data can be accessed over USB-A or Type-C and performance can reach up to 115MB/s. A compact design allows you to carry this like a normal flash drive while also having a few additional functions at your disposal.

If you’re primarily after a multi-tool that won’t require much space, check out the Nite Ize DoohicKey at under $4 Prime shipped. It’s perfect for folks that would like to have a multi-tool, but don’t want anything bulky. You’ll stand to benefit from having Phillips and slotted screwdriver tips, a scoring point, serrated edge, and bottle opener. An integrated carabiner clip makes it a cinch to latch onto a keychain, backpack, and more.

Oh, and don’t forget about our recent roundup of Gerber multi-tools, pocket knives, and more. There you’ll find a variety of solutions priced as low as $10 Prime shipped. You can find even more deals like these right here. Be sure to also bookmark our Black Friday guide so you’re ready to cash in on big deals over the next week.

Victorinox Jetsetter @Work USB-C Multi-Tool features:

Compact, agile and ready to face any adventure head-on. Our range of Swiss Army Knives have been established since 1897 and continue to be an icon of utility and smart design.

Swiss-made stainless steel construction encased in our popular scales offers a slimmer profile and is extremely resistant.

Bring this knife with you on your daily adventures without sacrificing space.

