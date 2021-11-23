Save 20% on Ultimate Ears portable Bluetooth speakers: WONDERBOOM 2 $80, more

Amazon currently offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Marking the first notable discount we’ve seen since July, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from over the summer to deliver one of the first markdowns of the year and lowest price since February. Packing 360-degree sound into a compact design, Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 2 is complemented by IP67 water-resistance and a stylish fabric-wrapped design. On top of its 13-hour playback on a single charge, it can also float in the pool or tub and supports pairing two of the speakers together for stereo sound. You can see why we deemed it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, the Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 Speaker is currently selling for $126.99 at Amazon. Down from $150, you’re looking at a much more capable portable Bluetooth speaker than the lead deal, just without as steep of a discount attached. Down to the best price since early January, you’ll lock-in 15% in savings here while bringing home 15 hours of playback per charge, 360-degree audio, and more powerful drivers than the compact WONDERBOOM 2 above.

Save even more than either of the Ultimate Ears models when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 features:

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats.

