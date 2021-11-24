CRAFTSMAN’s 6-foot Butcher Block Workbench returns to low of $199 at Amazon ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-foot Butcher Block Workbench for $199 shipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed until December 7. Today’s deal takes $100 off, undercuts Lowe’s sale offer by $50, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If your garage or shop is in need of a new workbench, this heavy-duty surface is ready for up to 1,450 pounds of weight. The frame is made of stainless steel and the surface is comprised of 1-inch thick butcher block. Each of its feet are adjustable, ensuring you can easily level it out on even and uneven floors alike. Once pieced together, this unit spans 72 by 24 by 41.25 inches. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 350 Lowe’s customers.

If you would rather build your own workbench and shelving system, this 2x4basics kit at $47 is a great way to get started. It includes four workbench legs and six shelf links. Heavy-gauge structural resin is the primary material used, helping pave the way for a sturdy build. The size of the final product is customizable all the way up to 8-feet long and 4-feet wide. You’ll need to supply your own lumber, but only 90-degree cuts will need to be made.

For those of you that spend more time working in your office, you may want to take a moment and peruse our list of desk deals that are price from $28. Leading the pack is ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk at $145 shipped which features a gas-spring design that foregoes the need for electricity.

The garage work bench has 1-inch thick butcher block work surface

Steel frame includes hardware and is ready to assemble

1,450 lb. overall

Four adjustable leveling feet keep the workbench level, even on uneven floors

Full-width metal backsplash prevents supplies from rolling off the back

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!