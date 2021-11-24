ODK’s AirLift Standing Desk ditches the power cord at $145 (Save 42%), more from $28

Casaottima Store (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the ODK AirLift 48-inch Standing Desk for $144.99 shipped once the on-page 42% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $105 off the typical rate there and is a price that we have seen beaten for a very brief period just once before. Make upcoming work days and gaming sessions a little more interesting with a new standing desk. It can be easily raised and lowered with just one finger using a lever. Height can be set anywhere between 29.5 to 45.7 inches and these settings require no power at all thanks to a gas-spring design. This will not only free up a power outlet, but also rid your setup of one more cord. A heavy-duty steel frame upholds the 47.2- by 23.6-inch surface, ensuring it will be sturdy while also providing you with plenty space to work and play. Continue reading to find more discounted desks priced from $28.

More desks on sale:

If you’re also on the hunt for a premium chair, be sure to check out the markdown we’ve spotted on Razer Iskur. It has fallen to a new Amazon low of $350, which is the result of a $150 discount. From multi-layered synthetic leather to “total lower-back support,” this offering is built to last and aims to keep you as comfortable as possible.

ODK AirLift Standing Desk features:

The pneumatic standing desk adjusts the height by using a gas cylinder. Adjust the height of your desk instantly from 29.5″ to 45.7″, with the pressure on the lever of a single finger. Since it’s power-free and wheels equipped, you can place or move it easily anywhere. It could be easily assembled in 5 minutes.

ODK pneumatic Desk offers complete mobility to keep your workspace flexible. No outlet-based limitation, with casters equipped in the back desk feet, makes the Sit-Stand desk essentially mobile. Place or move your desk anywhere you want.

